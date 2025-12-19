Winter’s hidden health risks: heart, lungs, brain and kidneys

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Winter brings more than chilly mornings; it also increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, asthma flare-ups, and urinary problems, particularly among the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. As temperatures drop, the body works harder to maintain warmth, straining vital systems.

The city had experienced an unusually strong winter chill in November, with minimum temperatures dipping to 13°C and even 10°C, well below the seasonal average.

Lungs: asthma, colds and allergic reactions increase

Cold weather weakens immunity, making people more prone to viral infections such as the common cold, which can trigger asthma. Indoor allergens, damp walls, and blankets stored for long periods may cause fungal growth, further worsening respiratory issues.

“People are prone to colds that often trigger asthma and allergies during this season. Regular inhaler use, timely flu and pneumonia vaccination, and proper care of blankets and clothing are essential. Warm clothing, sun-dried bedding, and regular check-ups help prevent winter flare-ups.”

— Dr. Masood Ahmed, pulmonologist

Brain: risk of stroke in cold conditions

Cold temperatures slow blood circulation and reduce oxygen supply to the brain, increasing the risk of dizziness, imbalance, weakness, or loss of coordination. Seniors and children are particularly vulnerable.

“Flu vaccination is recommended before the onset of the monsoon and should not be skipped. Along with timely immunisation, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating balanced, nutritious meals play a crucial role in strengthening immunity and ensuring long-term good health.”

— Dr Makarand Kanjalkar, neurologist

Heart: cold weather increases cardiac stress

Winter causes blood vessels to constrict, raising blood pressure and cardiac workload. Cold conditions may also disturb heart rhythm, while sudden exertion in winter increases risk, especially in people with existing heart conditions.

“People are reportedly less physically active during winter, which often leads to weight gain, a known risk factor for heart attacks. Combined with higher air pollution levels in this season, cardiovascular strain increases, making winter a critical period for heart health, especially among high-risk individuals.”

— Dr Milind Kulkarni, MBBS MD medicine

Kidneys and urinary health

Winter increases urine production, leading to frequent urination and worsening underlying urinary issues. In men, prostate symptoms such as urgency, nocturia, poor urine stream, straining, and incomplete emptying are common. Severe cases may require catheterisation or surgery. Women also report higher urinary frequency, urgency, and urge incontinence. Kidney stones are less common in winter due to reduced dehydration.

“During winters, cold weather and certain cough or cold medicines can increase night-time urination. Patients with prostate problems should reduce water intake at night and avoid prolonged use of such medicines. Informing doctors about existing urinary issues allows safer prescriptions and helps prevent worsening urinary symptoms.”

— Dr Abhay Mahajan, urologist

BOX

Winter health precautions

---Stay adequately warm and avoid extreme cold exposure.

---Maintain body temperature, especially for children and seniors.

---Use inhalers as prescribed and attend regular check-ups.

---Get annual flu vaccination; pneumonia vaccination every five years for high-risk groups.

---Diabetic patients and those with lung conditions should be extra cautious.

---Keep blood pressure under control and follow a healthy routine.

---Avoid addictions; consume nutritious, balanced meals.

---Sun-dry blankets and warm clothing; prevent dampness and fungal growth.

--- Avoid sudden strenuous activity in cold weather.

(4 photos)