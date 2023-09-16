Wizkid inter-school championship shines in a fusion of history and innovation

Lokmat Times Campus Club: Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) and Cambridge School emerge winners of Wizkid secondary school championship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a dazzling display of talent and innovation, Lokmat Times Campus Club on Saturday hosted the Wizkid Inter-School Championship 2023, featuring two remarkable programmes that left audiences astounded. Ultimately, it was BSGM and Cambridge schools who emerged victorious in this gripping historical reenactment.

The first programme, "History Comes Alive," featured Grade 6 and 7 students who showcased skits inspired by Indian history. With a vivid array of props and costumes, these young performers transported the audience back in time, breathing life into their favorite historical events.

The second programme, "Pitch It Campus Club," was a platform for student entrepreneurs to pitch their groundbreaking ideas and products to potential investors and mentors. Real investors Munish Sharma, director general at MIT and Arpit Save, managing director at Savera Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd served as judges, engaging with the students and their innovations. The presentations covered a wide range of ideas, from educational chatbots to portable oxygen cans and air-conditioned jackets. Notably, the air-conditioned jacket and green energy generator prototypes left a lasting impression on the judges.

The Q&A session between judges and students was a highlight, showcasing the students unwavering confidence in their startup concepts. The event proved to be a remarkable convergence of history and innovation, celebrating the bright young minds of tomorrow. Dr Snehali Kulkarni from state archaeology and Malti Datta from India Tourism judged the event. LTCC heads Prashant Patil and Nuzhat Fowad took efforts, while Tausif Khan anchored the event.

Quote 1:

"The students ideas and prototypes were remarkably professional. Their dedication and skill set them apart, and it felt like we were witnessing presentations from seasoned professionals. The talent in schools, especially among high school students, is truly impressive,” said Munish Sharma, director general at MIT.

Quote 2:

"The LTCC's showcase was a spectacular demonstration of turning ideas into tangible products. It reaffirmed that Campus Club is the premier platform for students. The potential for student-led startups in the upcoming era is immense. It's time for students to explore and research new opportunities across various fields. Starting next year, Campus should introduce this competition at two levels," said Arpit Save, MD, Savera Pharmaceuticals.

Winners of the Dexterous Kidzz competition (Secondary):

Competition winners (Tie): Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial School and Cambridge School

Runner Up: Nath Valley School

-Bead Art : (Grade 6th and 7th)

1st: Cambridge School

2nd: Nath Valley School

3rd: Aurangabad Police Public School

Consolation:

1) Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial

2) Sarvodaya International School

-‘Time to Be Desi’ : (Grades 8, 9, and 10)

1st: Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial

2nd: Nath Valley School

3rd: St Lawrence High School

Consolation:

1) Cambridge School

2) Aurangabad Police Public School

-- Winners of the Wizkid inter-school competition 2023:

Competition winners: (Tie): Cambridge School and Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial

Runner Up: Aurangabad Police Public School and Riverdale High School

-Winners of History Comes Alive:

1st: Cambridge School

2nd: Riverdale High School

3rd: St Lawrence High School

Consolation:

1) Padamshri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar English School

2) Nath Valley School

-Pitch it Campus Club :

1st: Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial School

2nd: Aurangabad Police Public School

3rd: Nath Valley School

Consolation:

1) RJ International School

2) Cambridge School