Woman commits suicide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A married woman committed suicide by hanging herself due to torture from her husband and in-laws in the Mukundwadi area on Wednesday night. A case of abetting suicide has been registered against her husband Sopan Shankhpal, mother-in-law Lata, father-in-law Pralhad, and brother-in-law Yogesh. The deceased has been identified as Meena Sopan Shankhpal (28).

Police said deceased’s brother Shahadev Shinde lodged a complaint that his sister was married to Sopan in 2021. His brother-in-law works as a peon in a college in Cidco on a contractual basis. He and his family members used to torture his sister Meena frequently and demanded her to bring money from her parents. Fed up with constant torture, she hanged herself on Wednesday night. SPi Shailesh Deshmukh is further investigating the case.