Woman dies after abortion; nurse gets PC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman died after an illegal abortion by a doctor and the nurse in the city, a few months back. Accused doctor Shamlal Prakashlal Jaiswal (45, Ganesh Colony, Kannad) was earlier arrested in this case.

On Thursday, judicial magistrate S G Gunari remanded the accused nurse Savita Sominath Thorat (42, Nachenvel, Kannad) in police custody till July 1.

Dr Jaiswal earlier confessed that Savita’s daughter Sakshi had admitted the deceased woman to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after her condition deteriorated after the abortion. During the hearing assistant public prosecutor A V Ghuge requested the court as the police to find where the medicines for abortion were brought and where the gender identification test was conducted. They also have to seize various equipment used during the abortion, hence Savita should be remanded in police custody.