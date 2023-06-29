Woman dies after abortion; nurse gets PC

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-06-29T20:10:02+5:30 2023-06-29T20:10:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A woman died after an illegal abortion by a doctor and the nurse in the city, a ...

Woman dies after abortion; nurse gets PC | Woman dies after abortion; nurse gets PC

Woman dies after abortion; nurse gets PC

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman died after an illegal abortion by a doctor and the nurse in the city, a few months back. Accused doctor Shamlal Prakashlal Jaiswal (45, Ganesh Colony, Kannad) was earlier arrested in this case.

On Thursday, judicial magistrate S G Gunari remanded the accused nurse Savita Sominath Thorat (42, Nachenvel, Kannad) in police custody till July 1.

Dr Jaiswal earlier confessed that Savita’s daughter Sakshi had admitted the deceased woman to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after her condition deteriorated after the abortion. During the hearing assistant public prosecutor A V Ghuge requested the court as the police to find where the medicines for abortion were brought and where the gender identification test was conducted. They also have to seize various equipment used during the abortion, hence Savita should be remanded in police custody.

Open in app
Tags : Shamlal prakashlal jaiswal Shamlal prakashlal jaiswal Savita sominath thorat Government medical college and hospital Indira gandhi government medical college and hospital Neonatal Department of Government Medical College and Hospital Paediatrics Department of Government Medical College and Hospital Ganesh Colony Medicine Department of Government Medical College and Hospital Department of Medicine of Government Medical College and Hospital Government medical college and hospital nagpur Chetnanagar health centre - kranti chowk health centre - ganesh colony health centre first dose Kranti chowk health centre - ganesh colony health centre first dose -lrb-covishield-rrb- - sadatnagar health centre - kaiser colony health centre - mukundwadi health centre age group