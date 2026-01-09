Woman dies after being hit by a speeding truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman riding a moped, Ajra Abbas Ali (32), sustained fatal injuries after being hit by a speeding truck. The accident occurred around midnight on Thursday at the Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk flyover.

According to preliminary information, Ajra, a housewife, lived with her family in the Lotakaranja area and had a three-year-old daughter. On Thursday night, she was riding her moped from the railway station area toward the central bus station. At the same time, a truck, speeding recklessly onto the flyover from the RTO office side, struck her from behind, causing severe head injuries. Bystanders rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle. The Chavani police station has registered a case, and authorities are actively searching for the driver.