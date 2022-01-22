Woman dies after falling from motorcycle

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

A pillion rider woman died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Vijubai Lahanu More (45, Mhaismal, Khuldabad).

Vijubai and her brother Sharad More were going on motorcycle. She fell from the motorcycle at Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur on Aurangabad - Ahmedbnagar Highway three days back. Her brother and the police rushed her to GMCH where she died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.