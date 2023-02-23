Woman dies after illegal abortion

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A woman died after her illegal abortion was done in a flat by a doctor and a nurse in Honaninagar. She died on October, 12, 2022 while undergoing treatment. A case in this regard has been registered against the doctor and the nurse with Begumpura police station on February 22, said PI Vittahl Pote. The deceased has been identified as Tara Sunil Shelke (Dhopteshwar, Aurangabad). The accused doctor is Dr Sham Jaiswal and the nurse Savita Somnath Thorat.

Police said, Tara had two daughters and she conceived on the third occasion. During the gender detection test, it was found that the third baby was a girl. Hence, a doctor and a nurse conducted illegally aborted her in a flat in Honajinagar. After the abortion, her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, where she died on October 12, 2022, while undergoing treatment.

Deceased Tara’s sister-in-law Meena Shelke lodged a complaint that on October 9, 2022, Tara’s husband and she took her to Dr Jaiswal and later a woman brought them to flat No. 5 in Aditya Apartment in Honajinagar. Nurse Savita took Tara in a room and told them that Dr Jaiswal will arrive after some time. Dr Jaiswal came after three hours and aborted her. After the abortion, her condition deteriorated. On October 10, she was admitted to GMCH, as she was bleeding heavily, where she died on October 12, while undergoing treatment. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is further investigating the case.

Relatives claimed she died as an animal kicked her

Earlier, a case of accidental death was registered in the matter with the Harsul police station. Her relatives told the police that she died as an animal kicked her. However, in the medical report, the reason for death was mentioned as excessive bleeding due to abortion. As the place of crime comes in Begumpura police station jurisdiction, the investigation was handed over to them. The Begumpura police registered a case against the doctor and the nurse.

Meanwhile, Dr Jaiswal and nurse Thorat are at large since the case was registered. A team led by PSI Bodkhe is searching for them.