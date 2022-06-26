Woman dies as car dashes motorcycle

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 26:

A speeding car dashed a motorcycle on Samruddhi Mahamarg near Hasas Pimpalgaon Shivar in Vaijapur tehsil in which a woman died on the spot while a youth has been seriously injured on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Subhadrabai Laxman Bunge (65, Jalgaon).

Subhadrabai and her nephew Raosaheb Fakira Shelke (22, Lakh Khandala) were going to Jalgaon on motorcycle. A speeding car dashed their motorcycle near Hadas Pimpalgaon Shivar. Subhadrabai died on the spot and Raosaheb was seriously injured. He has been admitted to a hospital in Aurangabad. Last rites were performed on Subhadrabai at Jalgaon in the evening.