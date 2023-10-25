Woman ends life on dowry harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fed up with constant harassment for a dowry demand, a woman ended her life by hanging himself on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Anjali Sachin Jadhav.

Anjali’s father Bhagwan Kolte (Vadod Bazaar) lodged a complaint with Satara Police Station. On the basis of his complaint, her husband Sachin Jadhav, father-in-law Popatrao Dhondiram Jadhav and Sanket Popat Jadhav were booked.

In the complaint, it was stated that Sachin Jadhav along with in-laws members, started harassing Anjaly for dowry.

Bhagwan Kolte convinced Sachin and his family, but, there was no change in their behaviour. Fed up with harassment, she hanged herself on Tuesday.