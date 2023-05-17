Woman ends life to get rid of torture by husband

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A married woman, proving hindrance in the illicit relationship of her husband, committed suicide by hanging herself, in Jaibhavaninagar, on May 13 morning. The woman has been identified as Shubhangi Vinod Kale and she was frequently tortured and threatened by her husband saying either to commit suicide or he would kill her.

Acting upon the complaint of the deceased’s mother, Mukundwadi police have registered an offence against five including husband (Vinod Kale), father-in-law Vijay Kale, brother-in-law Vishwanath Kale, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

According to the complainant, Shubhangi was married to Vinod in 2015 and the couple was blessed with one child. For the past few months, the couple were having frequent arguments and clashes. To get rid of it, Shubhangi hanged herself in the house on Saturday at 11 am.

The complainant further stated that Vinod was having an illicit relationship with another woman and Shubhangi was proving hindrance in their relationship. Hence, the accused would instigate to end her life on her own or he would threaten of killing her. She had informed me about this in the past, stated Shubhangi’s mother. She also told me that all the family members take the side of Vinod and leave her alone. All of them are responsible for the death of Shubhangi. The police inspector Vithal Sase registered the case and further investigation is on by PSI Dilip Bachate.

Suicide note on the wall

The in-laws pointing out the writing on the wall told the police that she has written a suicide note stating that nobody is responsible for her death. The police have decided to press a handwriting expert to check whether it was written by Shubhangi or not.