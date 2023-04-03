Woman gang-raped, murdered near Airport area

Lokmat News Network

A 32-year-old woman was gang raped and brutally murdered near the Airport wall in Motiwala nagar in the Chikalthana area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday evening. The city police leap into action and arrested three accused within 24 hours. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sanjay Jadhav (19, Rishikeshnagar, Bakal Vasti, Chikalthana), Pritam alias Sonu Mahendra Narwade (24, Chikalthana), and Ravi Ramesh Gaikwad (34, Chikalthana).

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s husband with Cidco MIDC police station some unidentified persons murdered his wife by crushing her head with a stone near the Airport wall near Motiwalanagar on Sunday evening. She goes to the Church near the Airport wall every Sunday morning. Yesterday, she had gone to the Church, but returned after some time as she was not feeling well. However, she did not return home. Later, she was found lying in a pool of blood near the Airport wall.

Considering the gravity of the situation, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta issued orders to investigate and arrest the accused immediately. Accordingly, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar and ACP Nishikant Bhujbal led the investigation. Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, and Cidco MIDC PI Gautam Patare established teams and started an investigation. The police found the whereabouts of the accused and nabbed all three within 24 hours.

The police action was executed by PI Aghav, PI Patare, PSI Amol Mhaske, Ajeet Dagadkhair, Pankaj More, Pratibha Abuj, Viresh Bane, Mahesh Ugale, Nitish Sundarde, Dadasaheb Zargad, Nitin Deshmukh, Santosh Gaikwad, Devidas Kale and others. PI Gautam Patare is further investigating the case.

Relatives allege rape

The relatives of the deceased alleged that when they found her she was lying in a pool of blood in a half-naked condition. PI Patare said that three accused have been arrested but whether she had been raped or not will be clear after receiving the postmortem report and the investigation is on.

e was being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where she succumbed to burns on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Pratibha Subhash Khandagale.

Police said that boiling water fell on Pratibha when her mother was taking the water pot from the stove on Gudi Padwa day on March 22 and she was seriously injured. She was rushed to GMCH and was later discharged. However, her condition deteriorated on Saturday, and was admitted to GMCH again, where she died on Sunday at around 2 pm. A case of accidental death has been registered with Gangapur police station while head constable D Y Avdhoot is further investigating the case.