Woman going to meet daughter dies in accident

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A woman, her daughter and granddaughter were going from Aurangabad to Jalna to meet her another daughter on a scooter on Wednesday morning. The woman died in the accident at Karmad Shivar on Aurangabad - Jalna road as the motorcycle skidded on the road. Her daughter and granddaughter sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Saeedabee Afzal Baig (53, Prabuddhanagar, Bhimnagar, Aurangabad).

Police said, Saeedabee, her daughter Tarranum Johari and granddaughter Jenab Johari (both residents of Vishrantinagar) were going to meet her daughter at Jalna on the scooter (MH20 FL 2015). However, their scooter skidded and Saeedabee sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared Saeedabee dead after the examination. The other injured are being treated. A case has been registered with Karmad police station.