Woman killed in Kannad

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured in an accident at Dongarphata on Phulambri-Nachanwel in Kannad tehsil of the district on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Rohini alias Pooja Gokul Dheple (22, Reulgaon, Kannad) while the name of the injured Gokul Nana Dheple (27).

According to details, Gokul was taking his wife Rohini to a hospital in Phulmabri from Reulgaon via Nachanwel. A speeding car coming going wards to Nachanwel from Phulmarbi hit their two-wheeler. The couple sustained serious injuries. Pooja who had received head injures was rushed to a private hospital of Nachanwel. She was referred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

But, she scummbed to injuries near Phulambri on the way to hospital. The car driver fled from the spot. On the basis of the complaint given by Gokul Dheple, a case was registered with Pishor Police Station.