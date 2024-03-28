Woman loses Rs 99,900 in online bank fraud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Pahadsingpura, Jayashree Bharade (34), has become the victim of a cyber fraud that resulted in loss of Rs 99,900 from her bank account. On Wednesday, a case was registered at the Begampura police station.

The incident took place on February 18 when Jayashree's phone was charging. She received a message from Bank of India alerting her of a Rs 999 deduction from her account. Upon checking her bank account details, Jayashree discovered a much larger amount of Rs 99,000 had been transferred out of her account prior to the Rs 999 transaction. In her complaint, Jayashree said that she did not share any one-time passwords (OTPs) or bank information with anyone. PI Mangesh Jagtap is currently leading the investigation into this cybercrime.