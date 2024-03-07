Woman relieved of ornaments worth Rs 75K in ST bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An elderly woman travelling in the Ahmednagar-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar state transport bus was relieved of her gold ornaments valued around Rs 75,000 on Saturday afternoon.

The complainant Suhasini Suhas Dange (67, Ahmednagar), and her husband boarded the bus in Ahmednagar for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday at 10 am. The woman after occupying the seat in the bus took out her all gold ornaments and kept them in a plastic container. Later on, she placed the container in the bag. The bus arrived in the city at 12.30 pm. The couple deboarded at Baba Petrol Pump and reached their relative's home in the city.

While unpacking the luggage, the woman was shocked when she could not find her plastic container with gold ornaments. The container had a necklace with a pendant, Laxmihaar, earrings, mangalsutra, four bangles, etc. The value of stolen ornaments was around Rs 75,000.

Suhasini Dange then contacted the MIDC Waluj police station. In her complaint, she suspected the unidentified co-passengers in the bus, who got down when the bus halted at Pandharpur. The police registered a case against the unidentified passengers. Further investigation is on by head constable Rekha Chande.