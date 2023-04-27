Woman stucks in fodder-cutting machine; dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a woman labourer died after getting stuck into a heavy-duty fodder-cutting machine at Sasurwada village in Sillod tehsil on Thursday at 4 pm. The deceased have been identified as Saraswati Mahadu Bhotkar (48).

The woman was busy putting fodder for cutting in the machine. Coincidentally, her hair got stuck inside the machine and started getting encircled around the blade. As a result, the woman got dragged inside the machine and she sustained severe head injuries. The colleagues working on the farm near her immediately stopped the machine and took her out of it. The labourer was rushed towards the sub-district hospital in Sillod for treatment, but she died while on the way near Mangrul village.

Acting upon the information, Ajanta police station’s assistant police inspector Pramod Bhingare and his team reached the spot and performed the panchanama. A case has been registered at the Ajanta police station and further investigation is on.