Woman’s chain snatched

Published: April 30, 2023 10:20 PM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gold chain of a woman going on her two-wheeler to her home was snatched by two motorcyclists in N-4, Cidco area on April 28 night.

Police said, the woman was going home when two persons came on a motorcycle and snatched her gold chain weighing 5 grams. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station while API Sheshrao Khatane is further investigating the case.

