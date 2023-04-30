Woman’s chain snatched
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2023 10:20 PM 2023-04-30T22:20:01+5:30 2023-04-30T22:20:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A gold chain of a woman going on her two-wheeler to her home was snatched by two ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A gold chain of a woman going on her two-wheeler to her home was snatched by two motorcyclists in N-4, Cidco area on April 28 night.
Police said, the woman was going home when two persons came on a motorcycle and snatched her gold chain weighing 5 grams. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station while API Sheshrao Khatane is further investigating the case.Open in app