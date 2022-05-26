Women caught stealing from the mall

Aurangabad, May 26:

Two women were caught red handed while stealing items worth Rs 7,345 from the D-Mart mall on Dargah road on Wednesday.

According to police, mall manager Shahid Liyaqat Baig caught Shabana Begum Shaikh Jahir and Amrin Begum Sayyed Matin (both Sanjaynagar, Baijipura) while stealing from the mall. A search conducted by a security guard found clothes, pista, toothpaste, chocolates and toothbrush from their possession. A case was registered in the Jawaharnagar police station.