Women empowerment awareness programme today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An awareness programme on women empowerment and public safety will be organised on Saturday, December 20 , 2025, at Dr. Rafiq Zakaria Campus, Women’s College, Navkhanda Palace, Jubilee Park, Bhadkal Gate. The programme will be held from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

The event is being organised under the guidance of commissioner of police Pravin Pawar, and under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Pankaj Atulkar, and assistant commissioner of police Sagar Deshmukh. The initiative is led by senior police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi of City Chowk Police Station.

The programme will focus on creating awareness about prevention and control of drug abuse, protection from nylon manja, cyber crime safety, and measures to control urban crime. It is being organised as part of the “Mulgi Shikli Pragati Zhali” initiative to promote awareness among women and students.

The programme is being conducted with the cooperation of principal Dr. Makdoom Farooqui and Dr. Rafiq Zakaria Women’s College. S.S. Events is the programme partner.