Women spread message of healthy life

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 800 women participated in a grand procession wearing sarees and spread the message of healthy living on Sunday.

They participated in the procession under the initiative ‘Grace walk with Saree’ organised to mark the Mahesh Navami by Maheshnagar division. The women carrying placards with the messages of healthy lifestyle gathered at Radha Krishna temple at Maheshnagar at 6 am. They appealed that each women should walk in the morning and should practice Yoga. They shouted slogan related to healthy life. Men from Maheshwari community also participated in the procession to encourage the women. Men wore white dress and caps. The procession passed through Jalna Road, Akashwani Chowk, Mondha Naka, Dudh Dairy Chowk and returned to Maheshnagar.

Sunita Biyani, Dr Nita Soni, Anjana Navandar, Sunita Bagala and others took efforts for the success of the procession.