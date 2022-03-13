Womens day celebrated at Massia

Prize distribution ceremony of 1S-2S Competition

Aurangabad, March 13:

The prize distribution ceremony of '1S-2S Competition’ organized for women entrepreneurs of the 'Massia Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell' was held on the occasion of International Women's Day at Massia hall, Chikalthana recently. Maithili Tambolkar, managing director, Sanjeev group of industries was the chief guest and Jayant Yawalkar, deputy chief of Total Productive Maintenance project, Bajaj Auto Ltd was the special guest. A total of 31 women entrepreneurs spontaneously participated in the competition.

First prize from 1st group was handed to Deepika Atul Bhandari (Amar Industries) and 2nd prize to Sheetal Kabra, (Har-Hull Plastic) and 3rd to Mangala Mahajan (Soham Industries) and Aditi Rathi (Shri Tube).The first prize in 2nd was handed to Anjali Toshniwal (Suraj Steel Work), 2nd to Sarika Sunil Kirdak (Kirdak Auto Com) and the 3rd prize was given to Asmita Bharat Motinge (Ekdant Plastics) and Priyanka Ranjit Wable (Anusrishti Auto Parts). In addition, all the participating women entrepreneurs were honored with certificates.Massia president Narayan Pawar, vice president Kiran Jagtap, convenor of entrepreneurship cell Kamal Rao, Rajesh Mandhani and Salil Pendse were present.