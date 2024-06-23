Work completion of water supply scheme appears impossible in current year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city water supply scheme was approved by the Government in the month of July 2019. The work of water pipeline has not been completed even after five years have passed. The tenure of GVPR, the contractor of the project, ended in February 2024.

Housing Minister Atul Save expressed his displeasure about the work of water pipeline that would not be completed by December 2024 taking into consideration the speed of the work.

“The construction of the Jackwell in Jayakwadi, laying of water pipeline network, construction of water tanks in the city, the main water pipeline, from the dam to Nakshatrawadi, are not likely to be completed by December 2024,” he said.

He held a review meeting of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and GVPR about the works done in the Jackwell area, details about ongoing works, the number of contractors who left the project, why the issue of skilled manpower has not been solved during the last three years and repairing of the road on which pipeline was laid.

Atul Save said that he would hold a meeting of three agencies with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in the monsoon session and take written assurance from the agencies about the deadline of finishing the work.

Additional commissioner of CSMC Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, Ram Lolapod from MJP, Laxmikant Thete, Jalinder Shendge, Deepak Dhakne, Prashant Desarda, Vive Rathod and A Reddy of GVPR were present for the meeting.

Box

Fear of fund lapse

The Urban Development Department has given fund for the construction of internal roads and laying drainage lines in the city. Atul Save expressed the fear that the fund would lapse as the water pipeline work was not being carried out on time.

He directed the agencies to complete water pipeline work immediately as Assembly elections are three months away.

“No objection certificate (NOC) for 17 works was obtained from Municipal Corporation. But, if those works are done before the work of the water pipeline, the concrete road will have to be dug,” he said.