Work on Jackwell gains momentum at Jayakwadi Dam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, the construction of a water lifting station (Jackwell) at the Jayakwadi Dam is progressing steadily. As of Monday, floor casting work has begun at the site. Once this stage is completed, a 4,000-horsepower electric motor will be installed for water lifting. By the end of December, an additional 200 MLD of water will be brought into the city.

The new water supply scheme is being implemented at a cost of ₹2,740 crore, and a loan of ₹822 crore required for the project is expected to be made available to the municipal corporation in the coming days by Hudco. As a result, most of the major obstacles to the scheme have now been cleared.

Even though the Jayakwadi Dam is currently full, the work of building the Jackwell is underway. Sources expect that the first phase of the 27-meter-high Jackwell will be completed by the second week of November.

At the site where the pump will be installed, a concrete slab is being laid, which began on Monday. After the slab curing is completed, a shed will be constructed, where two electric motors will be installed. These motors will lift water directly from the Jayakwadi Dam.

Through these motors, 200 MLD of water will be sent directly to the water treatment plant at Nakshatrawadi, where it will be treated and then supplied to the city. It is expected that in the new year, citizens will receive daily water supply.

Manpower increased

Last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed that the first phase of the project must be completed by the end of December. In response, the contracting company GVPR has increased its manpower. Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth, during his inspection of the Jackwell construction last week, expressed satisfaction with the progress.