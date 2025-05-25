Work on Shivajinagar underpass progresses slowly due to lack of supervision

The Shivajinagar underpass, flooded after heavy rains on May 18, remains waterlogged as drainage work drags on. Despite efforts to clear silt from the side drains, progress is slow due to insufficient on-site supervision. Officials from the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Railways, Maharashtra Housing Authority, and the Municipal Corporation reportedly mark attendance but are often absent during critical work hours, leaving the burden on workers.

With the monsoon season approaching, urgent and effective action is needed to prevent further flooding. Meanwhile, workers continue pumping out stagnant water, facing challenges due to delayed progress. Locals note that officials mostly visit for inspections or photo opportunities, rather than actively monitoring the work.

Photo Caption: Workers engaged in stormwater drain clearance at Shivajinagar underpas