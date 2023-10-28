Worker dies in accident at industrial estate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 46-year-old worker was killed in the industrial estate of Waluj after an unidentified vehicle hit him on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Popat Fakirrao Bankar (Jogeshwari).

According to details, Popatrao Bankar was returning home at Jogeshwari on his feet at 7 pm, on Friday evening after his duty in a company at Waluj MIDC.

An unidentified vehicle hit Popat near Jogeshwari Arch. He was lying on the road on receiving injuries in the accident. The driver fled with the vehicle after the incident. On getting information, Bhaginath Bankar and Atmaram Sonawne rushed him to a Government Hospital in an unconscious State. Doctors declared him brought dead. A case of accidental death was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police head constable Rekha Chande is on the case.