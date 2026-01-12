Workers to get paid leave for voting; action warned against non-compliant establishments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Deputy Commissioner Nitin Patankar (Labour) clarified that all workers, even those employed outside their constituency during municipal elections, must be granted paid leave to vote.

This applies to all establishments under the Industries, Energy, and Labour Department, including factories, shops, hotels, eateries, theatres, IT firms, malls, and retail units. Where full-day leave isn’t feasible due to essential services or potential losses, 2–3 hours of special paid leave must be provided. Owners and management must comply, or face action. A “Vigilance Desk” has been set up at the Labour Deputy Commissioner’s office for grievances.