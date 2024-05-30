Works without tenders underway in GMCH during election code of conduct!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, it has come to notice that works worth more than Rs 70 lakh are being carried out without tenders in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Eyebrows are being raised as two administrative works were approved to be done during the code of conduct period,

yet beautification works of offices are also being undertaken under this guise. Under essential services, approvals for GMCH works are sanctioned quickly, it is said.

It is said that tenders have not been issued for these works, nor have work orders been given. The Public Works Department (PWD) has received complaints in this regard, but the department has ignored them. Last year, the construction work of the health centre in Paithan was completed by the PWD, and post-approval was taken to sanction the fund. Recently, the department has been routinely undertaking works that do not have approval or sanction.

Works are being carried out under the guise of Essential Services even without approval. On the other hand, the department has many pending payments for various works, while on the other hand, works are being completed even before new provisions are made. This indicates a lack of accountability within the department. The efforts to contact the superintendent engineer Vivek Bade proved futile as he was not available to comment on the issue.

Works during the code of conduct

The code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections was enforced on March 17. Prior to this, on March 14, approval was given for two works. However, complaints have been received that subsequent works, including the beautification of the GMCH Dean’s office, are being carried out without tenders. Importantly, the contractor and the architect for the beautification of the Dean’s office were also appointed by the office-holder. The GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre was not available to comment on the issue. While works related to various Departments and the Pathology Lab might be justified, questions arise as to whether the beautification of gardens, paving blocks, and the renovation of department heads' offices fall under Essential Services.

PWD claims these are essential works!

When asked about this, executive engineer (PWD), Ashok Yerkar, said that the works in GMCH fall under Essential Services, which is why they are being carried out. No works are done without tenders or approval. How the works in GMCH could be without tenders, he questioned. Although there are complaints about the absence of administrative approval, Yerkar mentioned that the works are necessary and essential in nature. Even though the code of conduct is in place, the hospital is considered an Essential Service facility. Hence, the repair works need to be done and are being carried out on the orders of the hospital administration. He assured them that they would receive approval and funding for these works.