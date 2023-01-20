Workshop on industrial safety held

Submission of annual return under factories act

Aurangabad: A workshop on 'Submission of Annual Return under Factories Act' was organized by the industrial safety and health department at Massia office Waluj on Thursday. Ram Dahiphale, joint director, Industrial safety and health directorate Marathwada division gave information about the industrial safety and submission of annual return.

Speaking on the occasion, Dahiphale said that the annual return in form no 27 has to be filed before February 1 every year as per Section 119 (1) of Maharashtra Factories Rule 1963 prescribed under Section 110 of Factories Act 1948. Otherwise a fine is imposed as per 92-A of Factories Act 1948. This fine is a minimum of Rs 10,000. He appealed to all the entrepreneurs to pay the above refund in time. Also a similar workshop will be held on January 23, at 2.30 pm at CMIA Bhavan and appealed to entrepreneurs to take advantage of the workshop. Deputy director DR Khirodkar gave detailed information about submission of the annual return form no 27 under Factories Act through a power point presentation. The present officials also cleared the doubts of the entrepreneurs and employees. Massia president Kiran Jagtap, deputy director Mahesh Bhalekar, Anil Patil, Rahul Mogle and others were present.