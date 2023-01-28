Workshop on 'micro-scale & maximum dilution' held in RZCW

Aurangabad: Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women’s Department of Chemistry organised an intercollegiate workshop on micro-scale and maximum dilution experiments on Saturday.

College principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui inaugurated the workshop.

Head of the Chemistry Department Dr Ayesha Durrani, Dr Megha Rai, Dr Mohammed Mohsin, and Dr Uzma Parveen worked for the success of the event. Vice Principal of the college Dr Vidya Pradhan is also present.

Principal Dr Maqdoom, who is also a professor in Chemistry started the ‘Micro Scaling and Maximum Dilution Technique’ for all academic chemical practical and research work. Now college is promoting and adopting the same technique. A book penned by Principal Dr Maqdoom was released.

Heads of Chemistry Department of Deogiri College, Vivekanand college, Government College, Sir Sayyad College, Kohinoor College, Tarai College and Rajashri Shahu College attended the workshop. Students from the colleges participated also got hands-on training on both instruments and non-instrumental experiments.