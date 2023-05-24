Workshop on NAAC in M P Law College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: M P Law college will hold a workshop on ‘Changes in National Assessment and Accrediation Council (NAAC) System’ at the college, at 10 am, on May 26.

NAAC advisor Dr Sujata Shanbagh, and assistant advisor Dr Priya Narayana will guide the participants. Principals and NAAC coordinators of 27 law colleges will arrive from the different parts of the State to attend the workshop.

College principal Dr C M Rao, vice-principal Shrikisan More, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator Dr Aparna Kottapalle and others are taking the efforts the event.