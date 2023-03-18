Workshop on 'National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme' held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) along with the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE) Mumbai, on Friday organised a workshop on 'National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) at Massia office, Waluj. More than 150 industrialists participated in the workshop.

On this occasion, the coordinator skill development centre Arjun Gaikwad said that Massia is already implementing skill development programmes in collaboration with the GIZ-IGVET project in Aurangabad. A skill development centre has been set up at the Massia office as a nodal centre for implementing all skill development activities with GIZ-DVET. Massia is also supporting the world bank funded ITI project and is implementing this project in more than 20 government and rural ITIs with a career guidance programme.

Rohan Patil, assistant director RDSDE Mumbai, NC Gangde, assistant director and TS Vijayakumar gave information about the latest rules of apprenticeship scheme, its amendments, NAPS and other schemes of the State government. All matters related to apprenticeship like how the entrepreneurs should register on the portal, how the students and the entrepreneurs will benefit from the apprenticeship after registration were explained in detail.

Register on the portal

Massia president Kiran Jagtap, appealed to the entrepreneurs to register on the apprenticeship portal. Also, through this apprenticeship, students and alternatively entrepreneurs will also be empowered and entrepreneurs will be provided with skilled manpower. Maximum number of entrepreneurs should take advantage of this scheme.