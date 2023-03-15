Workshop on NEP held in MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Experts and academicians opined that the ‘National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is a road map for adopting the changing dynamics in education field.

A one-day workshop on ‘National Education Policy (NEP)-2020: A New Outlook for All Round Development’ was organised at Rukhmini Hall of MGM University campus on Wednesday. The experts guided on various aspects of the policy, its importance in health education, new teaching methods and syllabus to enhance teachers capacity.

MGM vice-chairman Dr P M Jadhav, chancellor Dr Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, VC of ATLAS Skill Tech University Dr Rajan Welukar, VC of MGM Institute of Health Science Dr Shashank Dalvi lighted the traditional to mark the inauguration of the workshop.

Dr P M Jadhav, VC of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Dr Madhuri Kanitkar,

Pro-VC of Krishna Vishwa Vidyapith Dr Pravin Shingare, VCs Dr Rajan Welukar, Dr Shashank Dlavi and Dr Vilas Sapkal guided the participants.

A panel discussions on balancing NEP and health sciences professional education. Dr Rita Khadkikar from the Insitute of health sciences conducted the panel discussions.