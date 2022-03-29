Workshop on revised syllabus of M Ed held

Aurangabad, March 29:

The Education Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Government College of Education (Institute of Advanced Studies in Education) jointly organised a workshop on ‘Revised Syllabus of M Ed.’

Inaugurated the workshop, Pro-Vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the syllabus of education plays an important role in generating efficient teachers.

Dean of Interdisciplinary faculty Dr Chetna Sonkamble the syllabus was revised on the basis of New Education Policy and skills.

Chairman of Board of Studies Dr Prashant Pagare explained the objective, structure and features of the curriculum.

Education Department head Dr Ujwala Bhadange gave information about the research being done in all four semesters of the postgraduate course in education.

Principal of Government College of Education and former dean Dr Sanjivni Muley spoke in the valedictory ceremony. Dr Bhagyashri Subhedar conducted the proceedings while Dr C Nalini proposed a vote of thanks.