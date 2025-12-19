World Meditation Day 2025: Global online session
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 19, 2025 23:15 IST2025-12-19T23:15:04+5:302025-12-19T23:15:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Millions worldwide will unite for World Meditation Day on Sunday. A 20-minute guided meditation session led by ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Millions worldwide will unite for World Meditation Day on Sunday. A 20-minute guided meditation session led by Daaji will be streamed online via YouTube at 8 pm IST. Participants can join from anywhere with a quiet space and open heart. Organizers emphasize that meditating together can amplify peace, clarity, and calm across the globe. Interested participants can register at https://meditationday.global/en/Open in app