World Rabies Day highlights collective responsibility for a safer city

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On September 28, the world will observe the 19th World Rabies Day, a global campaign that has grown into a well-recognized movement over nearly two decades. This year’s theme, “Act now: you, me, communities,” emphasizes collective responsibility and action. For the first time, the theme does not mention the word rabies, reflecting how firmly the cause has taken root worldwide.

Ahead of the day, the city is intensifying efforts to raise awareness and prevent rabies. Under the supervision of the DHO, all PHCs are running programmes that include poster displays, banners, and pamphlet distribution, educating residents about timely treatment and recognizing rabies symptoms in the rural areas.

According to sources, around 6,000 dog bite cases have been registered at the District Hospital until July, while about 3,000 cases are reported annually at PHCs. Around 8,000 doses of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) are available.

The annual anti-rabies campaign under CSMC is underway from September 13 to 28. Dogs are being vaccinated at key locations across the city, including TV Centre, HUDCO Corner, Tapadiya Colony, and Naregaon. To control the dog population, sterilization surgeries have increased from 5–10 per day earlier to 15–20 per day now.

Through these measures, with all local bodies actively involved, experts advise citizens to cooperate. As the theme suggests, it is a collective responsibility to make the city and country safer and rabies-free.

"People should take precautions to avoid dog bites, especially those working outdoors or in fields. It is advisable to wear full shoes for protection. Basic sanitation knowledge is also important if bitten, the wound should be washed immediately, which reduces the chances of infection by 99%. Vaccines should be taken at the nearest health center without delay. As the theme suggests, it is a collective responsibility, and together we all can change the situation."

– Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, District Health Officer

"Over the past three years, we have not come across a single rabies-related death within the CSMC jurisdiction, which I think is a very positive development. CSMC is running campaigns to the best of its ability, which are showing excellent results. It is important for citizens to support these efforts, and such initiatives should be implemented widely and promptly so that we can tackle the issue effectively."

– Shaikh Shahed, Chief Veterinary Officer CSMC

"Precautions must be taken, and it is better to stay away from stray dogs. By being careful and avoiding dog bites, we can significantly reduce the risk of rabies."

– Dr. Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, District Civil Surgeon