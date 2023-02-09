World's first incompatible kidney transplant of HIV donor and recipient performed

Aurangabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The world’s first HIV-positive living donor to HIV-positive recipient ABO incompatible Kidney Transplant was performed in the Medicover Hospitals in the city recently, claimed the hospital doctors. A team led by consultant intervention nephrologist, Dr Sachin Soni performed the operation.

Briefing the press, Dr Soni said, the wife of the patient who was also HIV positive gave the kidney to her husband. Such an operation was not performed in the world until now. The patient suffered from kidney disease and was on CAPD home dialysis for the last 3 years.

The 46-year-old resident patient from Beed district was detected to be HIV positive in 2008 and was started on antiretroviral therapy. He was detected with severe hypertension and kidney failure in 2019. The patient’s 42-year-old wife who is also HIV positive came forward as a kidney donor to save the life of her husband. However, her blood group was different (B ve) than the patients’ blood group (A ve). Based on expertise in managing ABO-incompatible (Blood Group Mismatch) Kidney transplant cases, Dr. Soni accepted the challenge after counseling the relatives about the complexities involved. Permission for Kidney Transplantation was obtained from District Authorization Committee based in Aurangabad. The surgery was performed successfully on January 18, 2023, Dr Soni said.

Both patients have been discharged from the hospital recovering well and are now able to go about their daily activities with ease.

The transplant team comprised Dr Sachin Soni, Dr Sharad Somani, Dr Prashant Darakh, Dr Rahul Ruikar, Dr Mayur Dalvi, Dr Dinesh Lahire, Dr Sunil Murkey, Dr Abhijit Kabade, and Dr Ninad Dhoktey. Transplant co-ordinator Mr. Sandip Chavhan assisted in completing legal formalities.