Aurangabad, July 28:

“Love, kindness, pains and expression through writing are important in life. Writing is a sign of aliveness. One should write about what one experiences. Writing means living fearlessly,” said Narayan Puri, a noted poet.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Shabdotsav’ organised by Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

Department head Dr Dasu Vaidya, and coordinator Dr Kailas Ambhure were also seated on the dais.

Narayan Puri said budding poets should not copy others while expressing their art.

“They should express their feeling in their own mother tongue. A language cannot be called pure or impure. It remains contemporary and lively. The only thing is that it is used per the need of the hour,” he said.

Poems like ‘Premacha Jagadgutta,’ ‘Bheem Majha Nilayichya Par Ga’ and ‘Kata’ mesmerised the audience. In the second session, Sarika Gahal presented her Kirtan. Priya Dharurkar conducted the proceedings.