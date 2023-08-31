Yash Institute staff felicitated for NAAC accreditation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The staff members of Yash Institute of Pharmacy were felicitated in a programme held at the college recently for obtaining a NAAC grade.

Vice-President of the education society of the college Udayan Gadakh Patil and Founder Director Dr Subhash Devdhe Patil were present.

The NAAC peer team visited the Institute to inspect the facilities, and academic activities including student support, training and placement, internship being provided to students, awareness of students regarding energy conservation, environment conservation, adoption of green practices and innovation culture in the Institute. The committee members also interacted with Management, University representatives, alumni, students and parents. NAAC has accorded Yash Institute of Pharmacy, with a grade (B ) for a period of five years.

Dr Subhash Devdhe Patil emphasized Yash Institute of Pharmacy was established in the year 2004 with the vision of ‘Education for Mankind.’

Udayan Gadakh said we have provided the best of academic and infrastructure facilities. Chairman of the education society Vijay Gadakh, MLA Shankar Gadakh, Udayan Gadakh, and Dr Subhash Devdhe Patil have congratulated the principal, staff and students for the NAAC grade.