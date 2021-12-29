Yatra Mahotsav at Jaingiri Jatwada from Dec 30

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The annual yatra mahotsav of 1008 Sankathar Lord Parshvanath Digambar Jain Atishay Khestra Jaingiri Jatwada will begin from December 30. Various programmes have been organised on the occasion in the presence of Acharya Mayaksagarji, Mokshasagarji Maharaj and Arpansagarji Maharaj. The birth anniversary of Lord Parshvanath will be celebrated with Maha archana and Maha arti, informed trust president Dr Ramesh Badjate and general secretary Devendra Kala.

The religious flag will be hoisted at 7 am followed by online abhishek at 10 am. The Maha prasad will be distributed thereafter. The annual meeting of the temple trust will be held at 3 pm. The Maha arti and Shashtra Vachan will be conducted at 7 pm. In all, 2798 lamps will be lit on the 2798th Janmakalyanak Mahotsav of Lord Parshvanath. The temple trustees have appealed to the devotees to be present following all covid protocols.