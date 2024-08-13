YBCCP only Pharmacy college in NIRF ranking from M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP)got 76thrank in the Pharmacy Colleges category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) declared by the union Education Ministry on Monday. It is the only Pharmacy College in the Marathwada Region, which has been ranked consecutively for the past 8 years by NIRF.

The College is known for its quality education, state-of-the-art infrastructure and excellent facilities for Pharmacy Education. It has been Re-accredited by NAAC with a grade (A )and is also ISOcertified.

The college offers B Pharm, M.Pharm courses along with Ph D Research Center. Chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust Farhat Jamal, management members and Principal Dr M H Dehghan, congratulated all the teaching and non-teaching staff and students for this great recognition.

Dr Swaroop Lahoti has worked as a Nodal Officer and coordinator for the NIRF ranking of the College.