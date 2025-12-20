YBCCP student develops ‘Innovative Thermo-Alert Pharma Packaging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An M. Pharm (Pharmaceutics) student of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP), Chetan Rajote has developed an innovative Thermo-alert Packaging system that visually indicates improper temperature exposure of medicines.

The research was conducted under the expert guidance of Dr Swaroop Lahoti, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmaceutics. The innovative packaging system is designed to change colour when exposed to temperatures above 27°C, providing an immediate visual alert that the medicine may have been stored under unsuitable conditions.

This simple yet effective solution addresses a critical issue in pharmaceutical storage, especially in medical shops, supply chains, and households where temperature fluctuations often go unnoticed, potentially compromising drug quality and patient safety.

Experts have emphasised that such temperature-sensitive indicators can play a vital role in maintaining the efficacy, stability, and safety of medicines, particularly in tropical climates like India. The technology is expected to enhance compliance with storage guidelines and increase awareness among pharmacists as well as patients.

A unique feature of the Thermo-alert Packaging is the integration of a QR code, which provides patients with an informative video message explaining proper storage conditions and handling of medicines, thereby strengthening patient education and safe medication practices.

Principal Dr M. H. Dehghan, the management, and faculty members of the college have congratulated the researcher.