YBCCP wins University-level Inter-collegiate Football Tournament

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) won the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Football Tournament. The YBCCP defeated Deogiri College in the final match, which was held at Naval Tata Stadium on Friday.

In the breathtaking match, which was stretched till the last moment, it went undecided in regular time. In the penalty shoot-out, Y B Chavan defeated the other team by 4-1. The team received coaching from Dr Subur Khan and Dr Syed Iftequar.

Principal of YBCCP Dr M H Dehghan, congratulated players of both the winning and runner-up teams. Principal of Maulana Azad College, Dr Mazhar Farooqui, gave away the prizes to the winners.