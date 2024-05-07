Year 2009 saw the lowest turnout of voters for A’bad Lok Sabha in past five decades
Highest voter turnout of 68.3% in 2019; State witnessed lowest turnout in 1991 with 48.8%
Vaibhav Parwat
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a comprehensive review of the voting patterns in Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency spanning nearly five decades, it has been revealed that the year 2009 witnessed the lowest voter turnout, standing at a mere 42.2 percent after 1980. Conversely, the highest voter participation was observed in 2019, marking a historic turnout of 68.3 percent.
As per the data, voter engagement has oscillated between 50 to 58 percent in various elections held between 1977 and 2019. Notably, the month of April has traditionally hosted the Lok Sabha elections, coinciding with scorching temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.
This year, however, elections have been scheduled in May for the first time, with authorities bracing for the impact of rising temperatures on voter participation. Recognizing the importance of voting, efforts have been made by the administration to raise awareness and encourage citizens to cast their ballots.
Voter Literacy Club formed
In a bid to bolster voter literacy and engagement, the administration has established the Voter Literacy Club, deploying Campus Ambassadors in colleges and conducting awareness camps across various segments of society, including self-help groups and professional associations. Further initiatives include a three-day photo exhibition at the railway station till May 9, and audio tapes disseminated at bus stands and Smart City CCTV poles to enhance public awareness about the electoral process.
-Devendra Katke, deputy collector of the election department.
-Voter turnout in Aurangabad Lok Sabha elections (1977 to 2019):
Year 1977
Electors: 6,56,996
Male : 3,23,598
Female : 3,33,398
Booths: 812
Total Votes Polled: 3,69,030 (56.2%)
1980
Electors: 7,56,127
Male : 3,81,557
Female : 3,74,570
Booths: 887
Total Votes Polled: 3,46,335 (45.8%)
1984
Electors: 8,49,481
Male : 4,25,137
Female : 4,24,344
Booths: 983
Total Votes Polled: 4,99,332 (58.8%)
1989
Electors: 11,45,802
Male : 5,85,788
Female : 5,60,014
Booths: 1,245
Total Votes Polled: 6,86,825 (59.9%)
1991
Electors: 12,05,538
Male : 6,22,326
Female : 5,83,212
Booths: 1,345
Total Votes Polled: 5,83,145 (48.4%)
1996
Electors: 13,18,963
Male : 6,93,003
Female : 6,25,960
Booths: 1,867
Total Votes Polled: 6,97,581 (52.9%)
1998
Electors: 13,41,648
Male : 6,94,030
Female : 6,47,618
Booths: 1,869
Total Votes Polled: 8,23,766 (61.4%)
1999
Electors: 13,72,209
Male : 7,09,925
Female : 6,62,284
Booths: 1,873
Total Votes Polled: 9,06,465 (66.1%)
2004
Electors: 16,36,117
Male : 8,47,300
Female : 7,88,817
Booths: 1,706
Total Votes Polled: 9,11,532 (55.7%)
2009
Electors: 14,08,798
Male : 7,38,914
Female : 6,67911
Total Votes Polled: 5,98,332 (42.2%)
Valid Votes: 5,98,307 (42.2%)
2014
Electors: 15,89,393
Male : 8,46,023
Female : 7,43,370
Total Votes Polled: 9,82,933 (61.8%)
NOTA Votes: 6,372 (0.4%)
2019
Electors: 17,62,823
Male : 9,31,190
Female : 8,31,615
Total Votes Polled: 11,98,221 (68.3%)
NOTA Votes: 4,929 (0.3%)
2024 (As on April 25, 2024)
Electors: 20,61,220
Male Electors: 10,77,809
Female Electors: 9,81,773
Others: 128
Voter turnout in Maharashtra since:
Year 1977
Electors: 2,88,56,991
Votes Polled: 1,74,04,823
Turnout: 60.3%
1980
Electors: 3,34,85,064
Votes Polled: 1,90,18,800
Turnout: 56.8%
1984
Electors: 3,63,59,537
Votes Polled: 2,24,51,250
Turnout: 61.7%
1989
Electors: 4,72,05,941
Votes Polled: 2,82,56,668
Turnout: 59.9%
1991
Electors: 4,86,31,193
Votes Polled: 2,37,08,067
Turnout: 48.8%
1996
Electors: 5,52,54,414
Votes Polled: 2,89,79,021
Turnout: 52.4%
1998
Electors: 5,62,05,250
Votes Polled: 3,20,96,449
Turnout: 57.1%
1999
Electors: 5,68,53,196
Votes Polled: 3,46,60,007
Turnout: 61.0%
2004
Electors: 6,30,12,208
Votes Polled: 3,42,21,390
Turnout: 54.3%
2009
Electors: 7,29,54,060
Votes Polled: 3,68,74,353
Turnout: 50.5%
2014
Electors: 8,07,17,283
Votes Polled: 4,87,18,844
Turnout: 60.4%
2019
Electors: 8,43,63,350
Votes Polled: 5,40,54,245
Turnout: 64.1%Open in app