Yellow Day at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2022 07:50 AM 2022-09-26T07:50:02+5:30 2022-09-26T07:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 23:
Pinks N Blues Preschool organised Yellow Day. Yellow is the colour of optimism, glory and happiness. Students were called in yellow attire and the school campus was fully decorated with yellow sunflower made up of craft, yellow balloons of emojis and all objects related with yellow colour. They were asked questions related to yellow colour, said Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.