Yellow Day brightens Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester School's pre-primary section was transformed into a sea of sunshine as young students celebrated Yellow Day with enthusiasm. The little ones showcased their creativity and appreciation for this bright and cheerful hue. Students, teachers, and staff donned yellow attire. The sight of tiny tots dressed in different shades of yellow was indeed a spectacle to behold. The classrooms and corridors were adorned with yellow decorations, from paper sunflowers to yellow balloons. Tiny hands worked diligently to create yellow-themed artworks. Director Dr Afsar Khan guided students.