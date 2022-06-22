Yoga Day at Pinks n Blues

Aurangabad, June 22:

Pinks N Blues preschool Satara organised Yoga and meditation to mark the International Day of Yoga. Students and teachers were dressed in white. Regular exercise, meditation and shlokas are done in assembly, but some different yogas and asanas were performed on the special day. Students were trying to perform difficult asnas though it was tough for them. We must exercise daily to keep us strong and healthy, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.