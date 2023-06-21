Yoga day celebrated at EPFO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The regional Employees Provident Fund Office (EPFO) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated the International Day of Yoga by organising a yoga camp on Wednesday. The camp was held under the guidance of regional PF commissioner Jagdish Tambe. On the occasion, Tambe said that the Yoga practice will continue till July 20 daily to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. Commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with a large number of employees were present. The initiative is being appreciated by the officials.