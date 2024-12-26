Young audience mesmerised through raagas classical music

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Classical vocals of colleges youths mesmerised audiences in the Indian Classical Music competition conducted at Naadrang stage in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday as part of Central Youth Festival.

In the classical singing competition, the Music Department team of Bamu gave a spirited performance of 'Sangeet Gyan Ab Tu Karle' from 'Rasiya Aao Na' in the raaga Maru Bihag.

An artist from S B College of Arts and Commerce presented 'Manat Nahi Mori Sakhiri Nahi' from Raga Madhuvanti.

Classical singing received a positive response from the youth. Dr Buddharatna Lihitkar, Prabhakar Bhandare and Dr Santosh Parchure were judges of the competition.

Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, Dr Sunil Tak and Dr Sagar Chakranarayan looked after the management.

The students presented Raag Puriya Dhanashri Bada Khayal, Raag Yaman Kalyan Bandish Bada Khayal, Raag Multani Bada Khayal, Raag Patadip, Raag Ahirbhairav, Raag Bageshri Bada Khayal and Raag Bihag Bada Khayal, Raag Purniya Dhanashri Bada Khayal, Raag Bhairav,

The names of some of the colleges, and teams of which participated in the competition included Saraswati Bhuvan Arts and Commerce College, Deogiri College, Yageshwari College (Beed), MIT, Savarkar College (Beed), Pandit Pardikar College, Shivaji College (Kannad), Balbhim College (Beed) and Moreshwar Arts College (Jalna).