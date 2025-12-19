Young man beaten, 2-tola gold chain snatched

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man was stopped and beaten unnecessarily, and a 21-gram gold chain was snatched from his neck. The incident occurred on December 12 around 9 pm at API Corner. After confiding in his family, the young man revealed the full details and filed a police complaint on December 18.

Omkar Dalvi (24, Beed Bypass area), who works with hotel management, went to a hotel in Chikalthana Industrial Area on December 12 for dinner with Chandrashekhar Mhaske and a female friend. As they exited the hotel around 9 pm, two men on motorcycles blocked their way. They started abusing them unnecessarily and pretended to pick a fight. Dalvi ignored them and started heading toward API Corner. However, the assailants followed him. As Chandrashekhar got out of the car, one of the men began verbally confronting him. Another man sat in the car, struggling with Dalvi and threatening him. Chandrashekhar managed to pull Dalvi out of the car and shut the door. Seeing a crowd gather, both men fled. However, during the scuffle, one of the criminals snatched Dalvi’s 2-tola gold chain. Frightened by the incident, Dalvi confided in his family and then filed a complaint at the Cidco police station. On December 18, the case was registered at theMIDC Cidco police station by Assistant police inspector Kailas Lahane. Police inspector Geeta Bagwade stated that the accused are being traced through CCTV footage.