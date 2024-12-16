Young woman dies in hit-and-run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young woman died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Godavari T-point flyover on Beed Bypass around 11 pm on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Nagina San Jogi (25, Nisar Park). Nagina was walking home from Dargah Chowk when the vehicle struck her. Relatives and citizens rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead. The incident has been registered at Satara Police Station.